3 meetings set for Town of Chino Valley on Sept. 3

There are multiple meetings scheduled in Chino Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 3, including the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board and the Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

PARKS & REC

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Council Conference Room, 202 N. Highway 89. While there will be discussion recapping the recent Chino Mud Run and pickle ball, there is some new business discussing the dog park and the Wind Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival.

SCHOOL BOARD

Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board, 5 p.m., District Governing Board Room, 650 E. Center St. Along with the Chino Valley High School Student Council update and superintendent, personnel and financial reports, the Tuesday governing board meeting will have information about the Arizona Merit results, discussion about the addition of a paraprofessional at Heritage Middle School, the district’s Prop 301 plan, targeted student achievement goals and open enrollment for ninth grade at the high school.

PLANNING & ZONING

Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, 202 N. Highway 89. The item regarding the rezoning of 6.85 acres of property located 1,400 feet west of Highway 89 and 620 feet south from Multi-Family Residential One-acre minimum to Multi-Family residential one-acre minimum with a Planned Area Development overlay has been postponed to the Tuesday, Oct. 1 Planning & Zoning Commission meeting due to a typo on the property posting sign. However, the meeting will still have a public hearing for the second item which has to do with the rezoning of 2.05 acres of property at 1370 W. Center St. from Agricultural Residential one-acre minimum to Single Family Residential one-acre minimum.