Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing
HAMILTON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.
Hamilton police say the woman told them she’d fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the woman didn’t remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.
Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.
No arrest had been made as of midday Thursday.
