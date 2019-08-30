OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 31
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheridan Fire will continue until rains help put it out

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire. (USFS Facebook Page/Courtesy)

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire. (USFS Facebook Page/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: August 30, 2019 9:03 p.m.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest plan to continue managing the Sheridan Fire until monsoon rains help extinguish it.

“For the most part, we’re going to see activity until we get significant rain in the area,” said Dolores Garcia, a Sheridan Fire public information officer. “While we’ve had rain around it, there hasn’t been much on the fire itself.”

Weather forecasts currently indicate that steady rain patterns may begin sometime in the coming week, but how the fire is impacted mostly depends on where that rain falls.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll have rain over the fire, but the humidity will definitely moderate the fire activity in the area,” Garcia said.

CURRENT SITUATION

On Thursday, Aug. 29, firefighters continued to remove vegetation between the fire’s western edge and the western containment line using helicopters and ground ignitions, Garcia said. She said fire behavior was minimal due to higher humidity.

With drier conditions on Friday, Aug. 30, crews again attempted to burn vegetation to enhance the effectiveness of containment lines and provide the added resource benefits of healthier vegetation and improved wildlife habitat, Garcia said.

CLOSURE

The area closure remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety, Garcia said.

The closure area includes Camp Wood Road and the entire fire area south of Walnut Creek Road.

The Walnut Creek Road is now open. Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment. A map and detailed description of the closure area are available on Inciweb and on the Prescott National Forest website.

SMOKE

Very little smoke was visible over the fire Thursday and the temporary air quality monitor in Paulden showed air quality being well into the good range all day, Garcia said. Smoke was still visible over the fire Friday, particularly in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Smoke impacts generally extend to the north and northeast of the fire area.

Location: 23 miles Northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District (T16N, R6W, S16)

Start date: Aug. 5, 2019

Current size: 15,689 acres

Percent contained: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Pinyon-juniper, grass, and brush

Resources: Approximately 213 personnel including eight engines, four water tenders, four masticators, three crews and two helicopter.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Firefighters help Sheridan Fire exceed 13,000 acres
Increased humidity moderates Sheridan Fire behavior
Sheridan Fire is pushed over 15,000 acres
Sheridan Fire update: Forest expands fire area closure
Fire crews burn areas near Sheridan Fire to reduce fuels

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries