Sheridan Fire will continue until rains help put it out

Officials with the Prescott National Forest plan to continue managing the Sheridan Fire until monsoon rains help extinguish it.

“For the most part, we’re going to see activity until we get significant rain in the area,” said Dolores Garcia, a Sheridan Fire public information officer. “While we’ve had rain around it, there hasn’t been much on the fire itself.”

Weather forecasts currently indicate that steady rain patterns may begin sometime in the coming week, but how the fire is impacted mostly depends on where that rain falls.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll have rain over the fire, but the humidity will definitely moderate the fire activity in the area,” Garcia said.

CURRENT SITUATION

On Thursday, Aug. 29, firefighters continued to remove vegetation between the fire’s western edge and the western containment line using helicopters and ground ignitions, Garcia said. She said fire behavior was minimal due to higher humidity.

With drier conditions on Friday, Aug. 30, crews again attempted to burn vegetation to enhance the effectiveness of containment lines and provide the added resource benefits of healthier vegetation and improved wildlife habitat, Garcia said.

CLOSURE

The area closure remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety, Garcia said.

The closure area includes Camp Wood Road and the entire fire area south of Walnut Creek Road.

The Walnut Creek Road is now open. Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment. A map and detailed description of the closure area are available on Inciweb and on the Prescott National Forest website.

SMOKE

Very little smoke was visible over the fire Thursday and the temporary air quality monitor in Paulden showed air quality being well into the good range all day, Garcia said. Smoke was still visible over the fire Friday, particularly in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Smoke impacts generally extend to the north and northeast of the fire area.

Location: 23 miles Northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District (T16N, R6W, S16)

Start date: Aug. 5, 2019

Current size: 15,689 acres

Percent contained: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Pinyon-juniper, grass, and brush

Resources: Approximately 213 personnel including eight engines, four water tenders, four masticators, three crews and two helicopter.