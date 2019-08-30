Obituary: John R. Blankenship Jr.

John R. Blankenship, Jr., of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2019.

He is survived by his two daughters, Regina and Annette; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hillside Community Church of God at 937 Ruth St. in Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.