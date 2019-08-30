No additional child abuse confirmed at PV day care

Authorities have been unable to confirm that any additional child abuse took place at Gummy Bear Early Learning Center in Prescott Valley.

Eight to 12 complaints of child abuse were lodged by parents against the center after one of its employees was arrested for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old girl in mid-July.

“We interviewed a bunch of other kids as a result of it, and I can’t corroborate that they were actually abused,” Prescott Valley Police Department Sgt. Jason Kaufman said. “If I can’t corroborate that and I have no victims, I don’t have any more crime.”

Both of the business’s locations did close as a result of the arrest and the owner was stripped of her child care license by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which regulates the industry, Kaufman said.

Though the Arizona Department of Health Services could not speak about Gummy Bear Early Learning Center in particular, they did say that if a business owner’s child care license is revoked for reasons that relate to the endangerment of the health and safety of children, the controlling person or responsible party cannot reapply for a license.



The employee that was arrested, 18-year-old Chandler Blankenship, is still going through the court process. He’s facing charges of child abuse and felony aggravated assault on a minor.