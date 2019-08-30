OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 31
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Natural History Institute set for fire history presentation Sept. 5

This photo shows the Gladiator Fire, Crown King, AZ, Prescott National Forest, May, 2012 Fire History and Historical Stand Reconstruction of the Mogollon Highland’s Ponderosa Pine will be presented Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott.

This photo shows the Gladiator Fire, Crown King, AZ, Prescott National Forest, May, 2012 Fire History and Historical Stand Reconstruction of the Mogollon Highland’s Ponderosa Pine will be presented Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott.

Originally Published: August 30, 2019 9:04 p.m.

Fire History and Historical Stand Reconstruction of the Mogollon Highland’s Ponderosa Pine will be presented Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott.

Have you ever wondered what our forests looked like 200 years ago, or, what our forests would look like if returned to pre-Anglo settlement conditions? We now have answers, thanks to recent research by scientists Dr. David Huffman and Dr. Lisa Floyd-Hanna, who will be presenting their findings at NHI next month. As it turns out, the forests of the past have a lot to say about the future.

Using more than 100 tree ring samples and other pioneering techniques, Dr. Huffman and Dr. Floyd-Hanna have been able to reconstruct fire records from the period 1700 - 1879 in the Prescott and Tonto National Forests. What they discovered about the forests in this area might surprise you—and make you look at the forest differently. Their research also has important implications for forest managers, who hope to prevent dangerous fires and restore our forests to a historical condition that until now was misunderstood.

Dave Huffman earned his Ph.D. in Forest Science at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, and has conducted extensive research on the Colorado Plateau since 2003. Huffman is currently the Director of Research and Development at the Ecological Restoration Institute at NAU.

Lisa Floyd-Hanna is an avid enthusiast of fire patterns and biodiversity since earning her M.S. in Botany at University of Hawaii and her Ph.D. in Ecology from the University of Colorado. Floyd-Hanna is the Science Director of the Natural History Institute and Emeritus Faculty at Prescott College.

For more information, visit www.naturalhistoryinstitute.org.

Information provided by the Natural History Institute.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Learn about natural history of honeybees
Wildfire hazard for Prescott area is like Paradise, California
Community Nature Study Series
Prescott College professor to speak about exploration from Alaska to Antarctica
Bird watching presentation 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries