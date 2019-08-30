Natural History Institute set for fire history presentation Sept. 5
Fire History and Historical Stand Reconstruction of the Mogollon Highland’s Ponderosa Pine will be presented Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott.
Have you ever wondered what our forests looked like 200 years ago, or, what our forests would look like if returned to pre-Anglo settlement conditions? We now have answers, thanks to recent research by scientists Dr. David Huffman and Dr. Lisa Floyd-Hanna, who will be presenting their findings at NHI next month. As it turns out, the forests of the past have a lot to say about the future.
Using more than 100 tree ring samples and other pioneering techniques, Dr. Huffman and Dr. Floyd-Hanna have been able to reconstruct fire records from the period 1700 - 1879 in the Prescott and Tonto National Forests. What they discovered about the forests in this area might surprise you—and make you look at the forest differently. Their research also has important implications for forest managers, who hope to prevent dangerous fires and restore our forests to a historical condition that until now was misunderstood.
Dave Huffman earned his Ph.D. in Forest Science at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, and has conducted extensive research on the Colorado Plateau since 2003. Huffman is currently the Director of Research and Development at the Ecological Restoration Institute at NAU.
Lisa Floyd-Hanna is an avid enthusiast of fire patterns and biodiversity since earning her M.S. in Botany at University of Hawaii and her Ph.D. in Ecology from the University of Colorado. Floyd-Hanna is the Science Director of the Natural History Institute and Emeritus Faculty at Prescott College.
For more information, visit www.naturalhistoryinstitute.org.
Information provided by the Natural History Institute.
