Local Roundup: Bustillo’s goal with 1-second left in OT lifts Eagles past Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — With 1 second left to play in overtime, a Lucas Garcia Bustillo score put the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team in the win column for the first time this season, beating Eastern Oregon 3-2 on Friday night.

Bustillo’s goal technically came in the 99th minute for the Eagles (1-1-1, 0-0-0 Cal Pac), which scored back-to-back goals in the second period to tie the match and send it to overtime.

Simon Jensen scored to cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 2-1 in the 75th minute, then Mason Laaksonen added the tying score in the 87th minute.

Embry-Riddle had 12 shots on goal Friday, while goalkeeper Alastair Stark recorded four saves in between the posts.

NO. 11 DORDT 3, EMBRY-RIDDLE 0

BELLEVUE, Kan. — After sweeping Baker University 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-15) earlier in the day, the Embry-Riddle volleyball was unable to nab another win in a 3-0 loss to No. 11-ranked Dordt College on Friday night.

Caylee Robalin had 12 kills, Audrey Baldwin recorded 30 assists and nine digs, but the Eagles (5-4, 0-0 Cal Pac) fell three-straight games to Dordt (27-25, 25-21, 25-23).

Embry-Riddle wraps up the 2019 Bellevue Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday with a match against No. 20-ranked Jamestown. Official start time is 7 a.m. Arizona time.

YAVAPAI 3, SOUTHERN NEVADA 0

PRESCOTT — The Yavapai College volleyball team quickly recovered from their first loss of the season less than 24 hours earlier with a 3-0 sweep over Southern Nevada on Friday afternoon.

Freshman Kennedy Wright led the Roughriders (6-1, 0-0 ACCAC) with 12 kills, while Pilar Daugherty and Lacie Tenney each had three blocks on day two of the Dalton Overstreet Invitational.

Yavapai wraps up the tournament Saturday against New Mexico Military Institute (10 a.m.) and New Mexico Junior College (4 p.m.).

ANTHEM PREP. 56, MAYER 22

MAYER — The Mayer football team lost to Anthem Prep. 56-22 in their season opener Friday night.

The Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 North) were originally scheduled to open the season Aug. 23 against St. David, but the game was cancelled.

Next up, Mayer will use its bye week to prepare for Joseph City in Week 4 on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

BAGDAD, CHINO VALLEY AT NAU

FLAGSTAFF — The Bagdad and Chino Valley football teams are scheduled to play on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Chino Valley (0-1, 0-0 West) is looking to rebound from a 30-23 loss to Parker in Week 1 and is scheduled to play Valley Christian. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Sultans (0-0, 0-0 West) are scheduled to play Joseph City in their season opener. Kickoff is slated for 10 a.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.