Letter: Planning and zoning

Editor:

A large group from my neighborhood attended a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting months ago to voice our strong disagreement to a new proposed development here. We spoke of how increased traffic would affect Bradshaw Drive, already a dangerous steep and winding road. We spoke of the character of our neighborhood, the homes and natural ambience.

We left reassured that the commissioners agreed with us — City Council would certainly refuse this development.

We were shocked when we heard City Council approved the Bradshaw Hills subdivision, creating much greater density on this precarious hill.

On Aug. 8, we had a chance to show up again at City Hall merely to address a supposed detail of the project wherein the developer, instead of the 25’ and 9’ setbacks he had originally requested, he now requested a mere 5’ front and rear, and 5’ sides. A huge difference making the development still more intrusive! The developer claimed the “scrivener had made an error,” which no one on his team had noticed for seven months, even as the project had been moving forward.

Of the four Commission members present, they voted 3-1 against this very substantial change in plans.

The builder will need to modify his house specifications — substantially. Will the City Council hold him to these terms?

Carol Lee Sowards

Prescott