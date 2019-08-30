OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 31
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks

Part of a Grand Canyon Emergency Services Search and Rescue crew uses binoculars to search difficult terrain. (Grand Canyon Emergency Services/Courtesy)

Part of a Grand Canyon Emergency Services Search and Rescue crew uses binoculars to search difficult terrain. (Grand Canyon Emergency Services/Courtesy)

Erin Ford, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 30, 2019 9:38 p.m.

It happens at least once every year in America’s 419 national parks and monuments — a hiker goes missing, a rafter gets swept away, or, even more terrifying, someone ends up the victim of a homicide.

The Investigative Services Branch (ISB), the arm of federal law enforcement on NPS sites, is often able to solve cases quickly. But sometimes, a tragedy becomes a mystery — the search formally ends and the case goes cold with few leads to go on.

But even though a case may become inactive, the ISB doesn’t close them, said ISB spokesperson Kathy Kupper.

“It’s always there on the table,” Kupper said.

Kupper said the agency has 30 special agents that cover all 419 NPS sites nationwide, so cases are often inactive until new information is discovered to conserve resources.

“Sometimes a tip will come in, someone will hear something, and it (the case) will go active again,” she said.

For example, one of the agency’s oldest cases — that of missing park ranger Paul Fugate — recently received new activity, possibly as a result of the agency raising the reward for information to $60,000 last year. Fugate went missing from Chiricahua National Monument in 1980 under mysterious, possibly criminal circumstances.

Kupper credits some cold case activity to social media posts by the agency.

“We’re very active on social media, and people will post things for us,” she said. “Our tip line is also very effective.”

At Grand Canyon National Park, and many others, cold cases involve persons reported missing while in a park. Families report hikers as overdue and abandoned vehicles are found at trailheads, their owners’ whereabouts unknown. A search is launched by park search- and-rescue teams once a report is made, but those efforts usually end a few days later and, if nothing is found, the search is scaled back to limited continuous, with park rangers browsing for clues if they are in the area.

In some cases, remains are found several months to even years later. In others, they’re never found at all.

Yosemite National Park tops the ISB’s cold case list with 10 unsolved cases, followed by Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Grand Canyon with five each. The oldest case is about 60 years old — 7-year-old Dennis Martin went missing in June 1969. There is one Jane Doe on the list, an unidentified woman whose partial remains were found in Yosemite National Park in the early 1980s. NPS investigators identified a suspect based on information he provided at the time, but he has since died himself. There are also three unsolved homicides: Laura Winans’ and Julianne Williams’ remains were found in their campsite in Shenandoah National Park in 1996 and local radio host Arman Johnson was killed in Hawai’I Volcanoes National Park in 2005.

Of the five cases at Grand Canyon, two are visitors who disappeared while on hiking or river trips, one is a visitor considered suicidal at the time of his disappearance and two more involve the owners of cars found abandoned in the park.

photo

Jonghyon-Wong

Jonghyon Wong (NPS)

Jonghyon Wong, 45, was last thought to be in Grand Canyon Sept. 17, 2017. His vehicle was sighted near New Hance Trailhead and found abandoned at Moran Point. Won had no known plans in the area and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Floyd Roberts (NPS)

photo

Floyd E. Roberts III

Floyd E. Roberts III, 52, went missing during a hike June 17, 2016. Roberts became separated from companions during extreme heat conditions while starting a multi-day hike in a remote portion of western Grand Canyon on the Shivwits Plateau. The group planned a nine-day hike that would exit the canyon via Separation Canyon. He was last seen near Kelly Tank heading toward Trail Canyon/214 Mile Canyon (Shanley Spring area) and the river but may have descended into 209 Mile Canyon. After an intensive search, no sign of Roberts was found.

photo

Morgan Heimer

Morgan Heimer (NPS)

Morgan Heimer, 22, went missing during a river trip June 2, 2015. He was last seen wearing a black personal flotation device around Colorado River mile 213 near Pumpkin Springs.

Drake Kramer (NPS)

photo

Drake Kramer

Drake Kramer, 21, was last seen at Bright Angel Lodge Jan. 31, 2015. He was believed to be suicidal at the time he disappeared.

Adam Clayton Lyle Jones (NPS)

photo

Adam Clayton Lyle Jones

Adam Jones, 23, is believed to have gone missing in Grand Canyon in March 2011, although there wasn’t a confirmed sighting of him in the park. His family last saw him in Gulf Breeze, Fla. on March 31, 2011. His vehicle was found in Grand Canyon National Park at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center (South Rim) May 5, 2011.

Although a handful of cases remain unsolved, the agency investigates several hundred more every year, with the majority ending in arrest and prosecution. ISB cases can range from poaching wildlife to smuggling cultural artifacts and natural resources to cultivating marijuana on public lands. The agency has investigated and secured convictions for several cases of sexual abuse of children, including a case at Grand Canyon between a student and teacher in 2014. The agency also secured the conviction of a park concession employee for possession of child pornography in 2016.

The Williams-Grand Canyon News is a sister publication of The Daily Courier’s in Williams, Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Double-fatality under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park
Search for missing hiker in Grand Canyon National Park
$60K reward in case of missing Arizona park ranger 1980 cold case
Remains found at Grand Canyon thought to be 72-year-old hiker
Missing teen found cold but safe north of Grand Canyon

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries