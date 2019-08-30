Church News: Week of Aug. 31, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Saturday morning, Aug. 31 Torah service at 10 a.m. Parashat Re’eh, Deuteronomy 11:26 — 16:17 Call 928-708-0018 for details.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, Aug. 31, 11 a.m., Shabbat Reeh and Rosh Chodesh Elul service on choosing blessings not curses with lunch. Sunday, Sept. 1 will have Rosh Chodesh prayers and High Holy Day preparation discussion. For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Come meet Saving Grace LCMS at Memory Park, Saturday, Aug. 31, during Territorial Days celebration. savinggracelutherancvaz.org or 928-636-9533.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Glory in Humility, Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. We don’t figure out and find God. He reveals Himself and shows Himself to us in Christ. We serve one another when we seek to be who God made us to be and re-created us to be in Christ. 10 a.m. Worship- Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Fellowship, 11:30 a.m. Bible Study. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Service: Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday: Morning Prayer and Communion 9:30 a.m. and Evening Prayer and Deacon’s Mass 5:30 p.m. “Come worship with us.” Rev. Jerry Ellington 479-426-2091.

Friendship, Love and Truth 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. We will celebrate our connections with unsung local social service and advocacy heroes. We believe in the worth and dignity of each human being. Staffed nursery, kids’ classes and coffee hour.

“Poems and Music that Amuse or Inspire” will be the program for the Sunday, Sept 1 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 945 Rancho Vista Dr., Prescott. Poetry — serious or humorous will be read and Adrienne Bridgewater will add inspirational harp music and provide a delightful experience for all.

Nice warm weather and a walk around downtown plaza could lead you to 148 S. Marina St. Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. We have Bible-based worship on Sundays at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m., and spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks at 10:30 a.m. Jesus has open arms awaiting you.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is beginning a Wednesday adult Bible study, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Join us Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for a warm family worship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

American Lutheran Church Sunday Worship: The 12th Sunday after Pentecost will be observed at American Lutheran Church. Pastor Don McMillan leads traditional worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. bringing the message, “Place of Grace.” Pastor Erich Sokoloski leads contemporary worship at 9 and and 10:30 a.m., speaking on “The Holy Spirit.”

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS), Prescott Valley. Sunday services: 8 a.m. (Liturgical, Sanctuary) followed by coffee/snacks in the Fellowship Hall; 9:30 a.m. Worship Café (Trinity Hall, God’s World Building); 11 a.m. (Praise, Sanctuary). Adult Bible Study (Fellowship Hall) 9:30 a.m. Midweek Bible studies for adults resume on Wed. Sept. 4th at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. 928-772-8845.

Trinity Presbyterian Church’s Friday women’s Bible Study group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the Sicatuva Room, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, starting Friday, Sept. 6. Our fall study will be covering Jarrett Stephens’ book, “The Mountains are Calling: Making the Climb for a Clearer View of God and Ourselves.” Come join us!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Clothing Exchange is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Bring your gently used clothing and then shop or just come to shop. Bible studies are underway. If you are interested, there are signup sheets available. Sunday School for children ages 4 through 5th grade is held during the 10:15 a.m. Contemporary Service.

Welcome to the worlds of HU, an ancient, universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Elsea Room. http://www.eck-arizona.org.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Sept. 7 Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Shoftim, Dueteronomy16:18 - 21:9 Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Connections adult education classes begin at American Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 8. “Getting to Know the Church Fathers,” led by Elke Speliopoulus, “Unshakeable Hope,” led by JoAnn Brown, and “Daniel (A Man of God),” led by George Morse are accepting registrations. Classes meet Sunday mornings at 9:15 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS), Prescott Valley, Sunday School for all ages, infant to 18, begins on Sept. 8. 928-772-8845.

American Lutheran Church will launch its fall programs on Rally Sunday, Sept. 8, with traditional (8 a.m.), contemporary, (9 a.m.) and a new blended (10:30 a.m.) worship services. The celebration will continue with a noon barbecue, fellowship and fun activities for children. All are welcome!

The Monday Contemplative Prayer Group meets 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the St. Anthony Claret Room of Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. We will begin Centering Prayer: A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God on Sept. 9. Please call Robert at 717-2441 or Alex at 273-9511 for information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., announces its Park Avenue Theater Annual Show Choir for kids ages 3rd grade through 18 years old, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and run through Tuesday, Dec. 3. Come join the fun!

It’s not too late to register for the fall session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Sept. 11. Robyn Coffman will present the first-hour teaching, “Old Testament: Hidden Lessons from Unlikely Places.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now.

American Lutheran Church Prayer Ministry is sponsoring a free movie matinee featuring “I Can Only Imagine,” a film that follows the story of Bart Millard, front man of the Christian band Mercy Me, and how he came to write the band’s breakthrough single. Friday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. Popcorn and lemonade served.

Victory Church of Prescott Valley, 2851 Mendecino Drive., Unit D, invites you to hear special guest speaker, Dr. David Huskey, who is an enthusiastic teacher and preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Come hear him Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 am. and 6 p.m. For information, contact Pastors Steven and Linda Boate’, 928-775-3314, www.victoryworshipcdxenteraz.org.

Try Alpha is a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment. Where: Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18. Join us for a great meal and conversation with others who are exploring life and faith. You’re invited!

Parenting the Love and Logic Way class is for parents of children birth through the teen years. It is a fast-paced fun-filled six-week course where we laugh our way through learning tips and techniques to raise respectful kids who make good decisions. Call 928-445-1136 today to register. Classes begin Sept. 19. Prescott Nazarene Church.

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

2019 Get Real Men’s Expo is Sept. 21, at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Think of everything unique about men, their passions, activities, sports, man toys and motivational speakers that talk to what makes a man tick, that is what the expo is all about. 928-713-2428 www.FB.com/Get-Real-Mens-Expo.

The talented children of Park Avenue Theater, a ministry of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Dinner Show/Auction on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Appetizers and dinner provided by El Gato Azul. Contact Jennifer Garber at aztrinitychildren@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a raffle item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are nonprofits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.