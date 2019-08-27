Williams: Who is Hans Vang and what does he do?

When Hans Vang was 11 years old, he helped his Danish grandmother make bread and prepare meals for the family. He enjoyed working in the kitchen, so he thought about becoming a chef one day. He didn’t care so much for cutting onions, though, since they made him cry. His father wisely pointed out, however, that he was the perfect onion cutter because ”…he cried better than anyone else in the kitchen.”

At the tender age of 11 when he wasn’t onion weeping, he was hunting and shooting squirrels and racoons with his .22 rifle. It seemed that his interest in shooting might overcome his interest in the kitchen. And it did.

Hans formed Vang Comp Systems in Santa Barbara, California, in 1990 after working as a gunsmith for 25 years. He relocated the operation to Chino Valley in 2003. From the beginning, he wanted to help customers experience better performance from their weapons.

Early on in the business, a government agency asked him how to improve the performance of its duty shotguns. In response, he developed the Vang Comp System that resulted in tighter shot patterns and greater safety for downrange bystanders, less recoil, reduced muzzle climb and nighttime muzzle flash. Since then, Hans has developed strong relationships with a number of federal agencies, military special forces units and law enforcement.

I wanted to write a column about Hans and his weapons expertise primarily because I know next to nothing about weapons, despite having served in the military eons ago. In the course of talking with him, I learned that a “forcing cone” does not pressure young children to consume ice cream even if they don’t want to. It’s actually the transition between the chamber and barrel that compacts the dimensions of the shot column as it passes through the barrel. Hans realized many years ago that by lengthening the forcing cone and more gently forming the shot column, the pellets travel more closely together once fired. The result is a tighter shot pattern. A standard cylinder bore barrel produces 1 inch of pellet spread per yard to the target. Vang Comp modifications reduce that spread by half for a 10- to 12-inch shot pattern at 25 yards.

To control muzzle climb, he developed a custom array of compensation ports. These are 62 precisely-sized holes, 31 on each side of the front sight, that help dispel hot gases that are created when the shotgun fires. Hans found that, when tested, the compensation ports not only addressed the issue of muzzle climb but also limited muzzle flash.

Hans says that proximity to Yavapai College CTEC Gunsmithing school has provided a number of master craftsmen who have become part of his highly respected team.

Vang specialists provide custom upgrades right here in the Chino Valley facility. A tour of Hans’ production area reveals an impressive number of strange-looking (to me) pieces of equipment including a Bridgeport Mill to ensure exacting specifications, an electronic silver brazing machine for fixing sights, a boring and porting machine for barrels and a lab-quality oven for applying the Cerakote finish.

I asked Hans about his last name since I’d never heard the name ‘Vang’ before. He advised that the original family name was Wang. Since the letter ‘W’ is pronounced as a ‘V’ in Danish, his parents formally changed the name to Vang in the 1950s.

Hans says, “I feel good about what I do because my custom upgrades make weapons safer for customers.” Apparently, they appreciate the service since his clientele includes several fourth-generation customers.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.