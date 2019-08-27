Week 8 of Prescott Sings! with local stars, Aug. 29
Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Prescott Sings! is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered.
Join us for week eight of the competition then vote for your favorite contestant by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. The winners will go on to the final performance on Sept. 9.
This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.
Check out the Prescott Sings! Facebook page.
For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com.
