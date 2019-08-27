Vroom! Model Club meets monthly in PV Library
Members enjoy showing, talking about cars, planes, trains
All kinds of transportation vehicles – stagecoach, cars, trucks, planes – line the shelves of the glass cases inside the Prescott Valley Public Library. From now until Sept. 6, the Where the Eagles Dare Model Club has on display many of its members’ finely executed completed projects.
The club meets on the last Saturday of the month — except this month when August had five Saturdays — with the next meeting taking place from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Glassford Hill Room on the first floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library.
RJ Mayer said everyone is welcome to attend the meetings.
“It’s very informal. We do a show-and-tell of our latest projects and talk with each other. It’s relaxed,” Mayer said.
Some people come for the history. To know about the models, the maker has to know a bit about the related history, he said.
There are no dues and no level of expertise required. About 15 people regularly attend meetings; the club is made up of about 25 members.
In addition to meetings, members also conduct a free make-and-take event for children at the library. The summer event already has occurred, but another one will be scheduled closer to the winter holidays.
For more information, call R.J. at 928-231-9505 or email whereeaglesdaretoysandhobbies@gmail.com.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
- Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
- ‘Pedestrian Scramble’: Trial configuration set to start on Gurley/Montezuma Sept. 10
- Sheridan Fire update: Forest expands fire area closure
- Vehicle careens off Highway 69 into ravine
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: