Vroom! Model Club meets monthly in PV Library

All kinds of transportation vehicles – stagecoach, cars, trucks, planes – line the shelves of the glass cases inside the Prescott Valley Public Library. From now until Sept. 6, the Where the Eagles Dare Model Club has on display many of its members’ finely executed completed projects.

The club meets on the last Saturday of the month — except this month when August had five Saturdays — with the next meeting taking place from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Glassford Hill Room on the first floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

RJ Mayer said everyone is welcome to attend the meetings.

“It’s very informal. We do a show-and-tell of our latest projects and talk with each other. It’s relaxed,” Mayer said.

Some people come for the history. To know about the models, the maker has to know a bit about the related history, he said.

There are no dues and no level of expertise required. About 15 people regularly attend meetings; the club is made up of about 25 members.

In addition to meetings, members also conduct a free make-and-take event for children at the library. The summer event already has occurred, but another one will be scheduled closer to the winter holidays.

For more information, call R.J. at 928-231-9505 or email whereeaglesdaretoysandhobbies@gmail.com.