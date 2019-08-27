OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  89.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vroom! Model Club meets monthly in PV Library
Members enjoy showing, talking about cars, planes, trains

A model built to replicate the photo of an icy Volkswagen Beetle, complete with rack of wooden snow skis, is on display in the glass cases inside the Prescott Valley Public Library through Sept. 6. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

A model built to replicate the photo of an icy Volkswagen Beetle, complete with rack of wooden snow skis, is on display in the glass cases inside the Prescott Valley Public Library through Sept. 6. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 4:57 p.m.

photo

Several models, complete with movable hoods, trunk lids and parts, are on display in the glass cases inside the Prescott Valley Public Library through Sept. 6.

All kinds of transportation vehicles – stagecoach, cars, trucks, planes – line the shelves of the glass cases inside the Prescott Valley Public Library. From now until Sept. 6, the Where the Eagles Dare Model Club has on display many of its members’ finely executed completed projects.

The club meets on the last Saturday of the month — except this month when August had five Saturdays — with the next meeting taking place from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Glassford Hill Room on the first floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

RJ Mayer said everyone is welcome to attend the meetings.

“It’s very informal. We do a show-and-tell of our latest projects and talk with each other. It’s relaxed,” Mayer said.

Some people come for the history. To know about the models, the maker has to know a bit about the related history, he said.

There are no dues and no level of expertise required. About 15 people regularly attend meetings; the club is made up of about 25 members.

In addition to meetings, members also conduct a free make-and-take event for children at the library. The summer event already has occurred, but another one will be scheduled closer to the winter holidays.

For more information, call R.J. at 928-231-9505 or email whereeaglesdaretoysandhobbies@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Handmade books on display at Prescott Valley Library
Model Behavior
New Friends of Yavapai College Library bookstore opens Monday with special deals
Model Aviators hold fun fly
Studebakers on the move today, Saturday in Prescott

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries