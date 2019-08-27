OFFERS
Update: Bicyclist struck by vehicle Aug. 20 dies in hospital
Suspect’s charges still under investigation

Brian Lee Benovsky, 49, was arrested after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his car in Prescott Valley and then fleeing the scene Tuesday night, Aug. 20. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Brian Lee Benovsky, 49, was arrested after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his car in Prescott Valley and then fleeing the scene Tuesday night, Aug. 20. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 12:11 p.m.

A Prescott Valley man who was allegedly hit by a vehicle while riding his bike the night of Aug. 20 died from his injuries in a Phoenix-area hospital Monday, Aug. 26, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD).

“The police department sends its condolences to the family of the victim,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.

The victim, 72-year-old Dennis Steinbauer, was found by witnesses the night of the incident lying in the road next to a bicycle at the intersection of East Frontage Road and North Starlight Dr.

Steinbauer was unconscious with severe head trauma when first responders arrived on the scene, PVPD reported. He was flown to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley, where he was in critical condition until his death.

Witnesses told police that, although they didn’t see the accident, they saw a vehicle with frontend damage and a broken windshield quickly leave the area, PVPD reported.

Shortly after speaking with witnesses, officers located a white 1995 Honda Civic with frontend damage that matched the evidence collected at the scene. The owner of the vehicle, 49-year-old Prescott Valley resident Brian Lee Benovsky, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail for three felony offenses: hit and run with serious physical injury, aggravated assault and endangerment.

Police continue to investigate the extent of legal action Benovsky could be facing in the case, Ferguson said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

