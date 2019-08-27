Sheridan Fire exceeds 11,000 acres
Updated as of Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:43 AM
The Sheridan Fire has exceeded 11,000 acres and continues to burn through the brush and grass in a remote area northwest of Prescott. There was not a great deal of fire activity Monday, Aug. 26, and smoke was relatively light.
The next couple of days are forecast to have slightly higher temperatures and lower humidity so fire crews are planning to use the opportunity to conduct burning operations between the fire and the western containment line, according to a news release. This is intended to increase the effectiveness of the containment line and restore fire to the ecosystem.
Firefighters will be using drip torches while helicopters and unmanned drones may drop self-igniting plastic spheres in the area. There is a temporary flight restriction around the fire area and it is critical that no other aircraft, manned or unmanned, be flying in the vicinity as it could cause serious accidents with the fire-related aircraft.
Location: 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley Ranger District (T16N, R6W, S16)
Start Date: Aug. 5, 2019
Size: 11,155 acres
Percent Contained: 0%
Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon-Juniper, grass, and brush
Resources: Approximately 216 personnel including: 10-engines, four water tenders, one dozer, three crews, two helicopters.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
