Quad Cities Events: Aug. 28-Sept. 2

Wednesday, August 28

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Bring a book to gain confidence reading to a non-judgmental furry friend. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Thursday, August 29

You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prescott Honda, 3291 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

“Coping with ‘invisible’ uncommon health conditions” is a free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive. Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Genealogy Mentor Session, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Get assistance with your genealogy research. 928-777-1526.

Computer Mentor Session, 2 to 3 p.m., Register for a one-hour session with a computer mentor at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Registration required. 928-777-1526.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Lymphatic Drainage and Sinus Massage, 10 to 11:30 a.m., First Things First, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. This class consists of one hour for hands on learning on yourself, then children can join for you to practice in a guided environment. FESSYavapai@arizonaschildren.org or 928-443-1991 ext. 2040.

Food preservation workshop, sponsored by the University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Service, 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office, 840 Rodeo Drive, Building C, Prescott. Program will review canning basics and demonstrate safe home-canning practices. Advanced registration required, includes a $28 nonrefundable class fee. Call 928-445-6590 to register. Those with a disability may request reasonable accommodation; call 928-445-6590, ext. 221, as soon as possible.

Friday, August 30

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, August 31

Faire at the Square, Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.

Edible Landscape with Trees and Berries, 9:30 a.m., Watters Garden Center, 1815 W Iron Springs Road.

Family Story Time, 11 a.m., 20-30 minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family!.

Vintage Baseball Match, 7 p.m., Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley Street, Prescott.

Sunday, September 1

Faire at the Square, Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.

Monday, September 2

Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY