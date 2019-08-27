OFFERS
Police: New Mexico woman robbed stores wearing ‘fake beard’

(Bernalillo County Jail)

(Bernalillo County Jail)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 11:55 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after authorities say she robbed stores while wearing a fake beard.

Court documents show that Tamala Cole was arrested Thursday following heists at the Nothing Bundt Cake store and a Boba Tea cafe in Albuquerque. In each case, police say the 51-year-old year Cole demanded money while holding a gun and wearing a “black beanie style hat” and a fake brown beard.

Investigators say Cole also is suspected of robbing a Subway and the religious goods store FaithWorks.

Police say Cole was tracked down through caller ID after she called the tea shop moments before the robbery and asked for her mother.

She is facing seven counts of robbery.

It was not known if she had an attorney.

