Obituary: Bette (Renfrow) Ralphs

Mary Betty (Renfrow) Ralphs, who was known as Bette, was born on Dec. 1, 1940, in Ripley, Mississippi, and passed away July 21, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona, at home of natural causes.

Bette grew up in Glendale, California, graduated from Hoover High School and later earned an A.A. degree at Glendale College. At age 15, Bette met her husband Thomas (Tom), who was 18, and they were married June 20, 1959. Later they had two sons, Adam and Brian. She worked as an interior designer as a career. She dearly loved Hawaii, and visited the islands many times.

Bette is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Adam (Stacey) and Brian; and three grandsons, Ethan, Brennan, Asher.

Information provided by survivors.