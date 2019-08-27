Local Sports in Brief: 25th Prescott Fall Classic Fencing Tournament on Aug. 31-Sept. 1

The local fencing club, Salle d’ Escrime of Prescott will host the 25th and final Fall Classic Fencing Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tournament will be held at the Prescott High School and is sanctioned by USA Fencing, the national organization for the sport of fencing. The entire tournament is open to the public at no charge. It features Open and Junior events in all three weapons—Sabre and Foil on Saturday, Epee on Sunday. In addition, young fencers will be able to compete in the 14 and under, and 12 and under age ranges. The tournament has over one-hundred fencers pre-registered in 9 events coming from Arizona, Nevada, Utah, California and New Mexico. For more information, phone Patricia Waples at 928-776-7150.

Northern Arizona Bowlerettes wrap up second season on a high note

The Northern Arizona Bowlerettes completed their final tournament of their second season in grand style. Fifty ladies bowled a three-game No-tap tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Antelope Lanes in Prescott Valley. Top winners were Anita Phinney (Division I) with a 748 and Pam Cirasole (Division II) with an 820. Melanie Estrella and Pam Cirasole each had a No-tap 300 game. Season III will begin on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Shake, Rattle, & Bowl at Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde.

Cougar Football Booster Club to host golf tournament on Sept. 14

The Cougar Football Booster Club will be holding a golf tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course on Sept. 14 to help raise funds for the Chino Valley football program. The event will feature a full round of 18 (four-person scramble), a cart, lunch, contests, drinks on the course, silent auction, prizes and 50-50 drawing. Registration begins at 7 a.m. that day and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prices will be $80 per individual and $320 for four players. All proceeds from the tournament plus donations will go toward the football program. For more info, contact Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

Northern Arizona Youth Football league hosting opening jamboree Saturday

The Northern Arizona Youth Football league is scheduled to host its opening weekend jamboree from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Pioneer Park in Prescott. Teams included are the Bagdad Razorbacks, Camp Verde Coyotes, Chino Valley Cougars, Flagstaff Rangers, McMullen Valley Tarantula Hawks, Page Coyotes, Prescott Badgers, PV Hitmen, PV Bears, Wickenburg Wranglers and the Williams Tigers. Each team will play a quarter of football with two other squads. There is no cost to attend this event. For more information, contact Tom Owings, president of the NAYF, at bagdadyouthfootball@yahoo.com.

Mile Hi Horseshoe Club tournament set for Aug. 24 at Watson Lake Park in Prescott

The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club’s league in Prescott will play host to its non-sanctioned Mile Hi Open tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Watson Lake Park Horseshoe Complex, 3101 Watson Lake Park Road. Closing date to register for the tournament is Friday, Aug. 23. For more information, call Mile Hi Horseshoe Club president Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

