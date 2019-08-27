Letter: Stock market woes

Editor:

As I sit here watching the Dow plunge 875 points (at the time of this writing), I hope people realize this is all Trump’s fault. He started this trade war with China and because of his ignorance of domestic and global matters and because of his gigantic ego, millions of Americans are seeing their livelihoods and/or their 401K’s waste away. I am part of the latter group. My husband and I worked hard all our lives to provide ourselves with a financially secure retirement and I am angry that this egomaniac we call the President of the United States is happily taking that all away from us so he can play his little games. He has no right to do that. He needs to be thrown out of office either by impeachment or by being voted out.

Diane McQueen

Dewey