OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 28
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Stock market woes

Originally Published: August 27, 2019 10 p.m.

Editor:

As I sit here watching the Dow plunge 875 points (at the time of this writing), I hope people realize this is all Trump’s fault. He started this trade war with China and because of his ignorance of domestic and global matters and because of his gigantic ego, millions of Americans are seeing their livelihoods and/or their 401K’s waste away. I am part of the latter group. My husband and I worked hard all our lives to provide ourselves with a financially secure retirement and I am angry that this egomaniac we call the President of the United States is happily taking that all away from us so he can play his little games. He has no right to do that. He needs to be thrown out of office either by impeachment or by being voted out.

Diane McQueen

Dewey

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Save a minute, lose a lifetime
Save a minute, lose a lifetime
Micek column: From ‘I alone can fix it’ to ‘I won’t own it’
Will bull market quell anti-Republican mood?
Dow industrials sink 831 points as tech companies plunge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries