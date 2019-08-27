OFFERS
Kirkland man attempts to break into school; claims it was to use phone
Suspect was already on active probation

Tony Schram, 51, was arrested on Aug. 26 for allegedly breaking into Model Creek School in Peeples Valley on Aug. 1. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 3:33 p.m.

A Kirkland man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a Peeples Valley school in early August in what he claims was an effort to use the school's office phone.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies were dispatched to Model Creek School along Hays Ranch Road in Peeples Valley on Aug. 2 due to a report of attempted burglary, according to a YCSO news release.

When on scene, they saw that unknown suspect(s) smashed out the window of the front office in an apparent attempt to gain entry.

Security camera video showed that around 10 p.m. the night before, a man used a rock to break the glass. Shards of glass with blood on them were found inside the office and the rock was located on the ground just below the window, according to the release.

“It appeared the suspect was not able to enter the office as nothing was disturbed,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in the release. “School operations were disrupted that morning to allow for the investigation and gathering of evidence.”

A deputy reviewing the security video recognized the suspect as 51-year-old Tony Schram from the Kirkland area, according to the release. Deputies confirmed Schram was on active probation and had an outstanding drug warrant.

Attempts to locate Schram at a family home in Peeples Valley were unsuccessful and deputies were told he had not been seen since early July.

Deputies developed information on Aug. 26 that Schram was in the Wilhoit area and found him inside the local pub around 7 p.m., according to the release. Schram had been staying at a home in the 8300 block of S. Donald Trail, Kirkland. During a consent search of the home, deputies found a usable amount of methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.

Schram initially denied involvement in the burglary, but when confronted with the evidence admitted breaking out the office window but not entering the building, according to the release.

“He claimed he needed to use the phone because his motorcycle had broken down,” D’Evelyn said.

Deputies noted that the school is completely fenced, and gates are locked when no one is present. Schram, therefore, must have scaled the fence before attempting to break into the office, D’Evelyn said.

Schram was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including vandalism, attempted burglary, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in-custody on a bond of $16,500.

