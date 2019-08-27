OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 27
Instructions for Prescott football games at Ken Lindley Field
Prep Football

This map shows Ken Lindley Field and its surrounding streets, entrance and drop-off points, vendor locations, restrooms, and handicap parking during Prescott football game days. Ken Lindley Field will be the site of Badger football home games until Bill Shepard Field at the high school is completely renovated. (Prescott Athletics/Courtesy)

This map shows Ken Lindley Field and its surrounding streets, entrance and drop-off points, vendor locations, restrooms, and handicap parking during Prescott football game days. Ken Lindley Field will be the site of Badger football home games until Bill Shepard Field at the high school is completely renovated. (Prescott Athletics/Courtesy)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 3:02 p.m.

PRESCOTT — As Bill Shepard Field at Prescott High School continues to be renovated, the football team will be playing its home games at Ken Lindley Field starting with a match-up against Canyon Del Oro on Friday. The Prescott Athletics Department advises fans and attendees to heed the following game-day instructions.

TRANSPORTATION

Attendees will be able to park at Yavapai College and then take a free shuttle to Ken Lindley starting at 5:30 p.m. The shuttles will be taking attendees back to Yavapai College after the game as well.

PARKING

Parking, including handicap parking, will be very limited around Ken Lindley Field and in downtown Prescott. No parking will be allowed at the main entrance to the field as there will be too much foot traffic and booster vendors set up.

ENTRANCES

There will be two entrances to Ken Lindley Field with one located at the corner of Gurley Street and Washington Avenue under the grandstand and the other at the top of the field near the tennis courts.

TICKETS & ADMISSION

Kickoff times for all games at Ken Lindley Field are scheduled at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $7 while students and seniors will be priced at $5.

If all goes as planned, Bill Shepard Field will ready for the Badgers’ game against Flagstaff on Sept. 20, according to Prescott athletic director Missy Townsend. For more information, please contact the Prescott Athletics Department.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
