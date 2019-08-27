Cardinals cut DL McClain, sign OL Ohnesorge
NFL
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain and signed offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge.
The 31-year-old McClain has played eight NFL seasons, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He played in 13 games and had 17 tackles and a sack. Arizona made the move Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 294-pound Ohnesorge gives the Cardinals some depth going into the final preseason game on Thursday against the Denver Broncos. He spent the 2018 preseason with the Dallas Cowboys and played in college at South Dakota State.
