Badgers topple Lee Williams at Antelope Hills
Prep Golf

Prescott girls golf's Brannagh Woods tees off on the eight hole at Antelope Hills Golf Course during the team's match against Lee Williams on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott girls golf's Brannagh Woods tees off on the eight hole at Antelope Hills Golf Course during the team's match against Lee Williams on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: August 27, 2019 11:46 p.m.

PRESCOTT — While opening the season with back-to-back wins may not seem wildly impressive, what probably is impressive is the Prescott girls golf team doing so in only its third year of existence.

After defeating Mingus last week, the Badgers returned home and bested Lee Williams by 17 strokes at Antelope Hills Golf Course on Tuesday. Head coach Debbie Fitzgerald said she is proud of the rapid growth her players have made in such a short amount of time, especially considering that the varsity has only been around for two years.

“Having only three years in the program, they’re doing excellent. I’m very proud of how they are performing and working every day,” Fitzgerald said. “Their desire and drive are there. Their commitment is there to the program. They know they can achieve a lot of good things this year.”

Despite them putting up a better performance overall against Mingus, the Badgers fared the warm and windy conditions at Antelope Hills rather well. Prescott players owned three of the top 5 spot as Brannagh Woods finished first with and 8-over par score, Kaity Kasun placing second with a 13-over and Joanna Osterioh placing fifth with an 18-over.

Lauren Mayhan’s 20-over score rounded out Prescott overall team score of 203 (+59) while Lee Williams finished with a total score of 220 (+76). Coming in right behind Mayhan were three other Badgers, including Hailey Mayhan with a 20-over, Alayna O’Niell also with a 20-over and Makayla Reyes with a 23-over.

“We actually struggled with the short game today and I think it was more of the wind … but the girls battled,” Fitzgerald said. “My No. 1 and No. 2 obviously led us and then my other girls followed in, picked up the pace, and helped us pull out a win.”

UP NEXT

The Badgers will waste no time and hit the links once again for a Section V match against Barry Goldwater and Peoria on Wednesday at Antelope Hills Golf Course. Tee time is set for 3 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

