7-in-7: Outdoor concerts, climate change talk, corn dinner this week

This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” may bring about full stomachs and full minds as people partake of barbecued beef and fresh corn on the cob at Chino Valley’s annual Corn Dinner Saturday, Aug. 31, and then listen to a presentation by Meteorologist Darren McCollum on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, to gain some understanding about local climate issues.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, published each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events for music lovers, art collectors, and those wanting to write short stories.

1. Americana Fest 7 at the Highlands Center Amphitheater brings to town Monica Rizzio, Eric Ramsey, and the Fare Thee Wells at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.



Tickets are $25, available at the Highlands Center Gift Shop, or online at www.folksessions.com.

Monica Rizzio, the Washashore Cowgirl, headlines the event in the beautiful outdoor Highlands Center Amphitheater. She’s been described as “one of the finest singer songwriters that call New England home.” Other performers include two-time Phoenix Blues Showdown winner Eric Ramsey, a favorite “not only for his dynamic performances but for his open tuning and slide guitar workshops,” and Prescott’s own Fare Thee Wells, featuring the Folk Sessions Tom and Christa Agostino and Meg Bohrman.

2. Luck Happens Labor Day Bash at Arizona Downs celebrates the conclusion of the its inaugural summer horseracing season. The racetrack offers a “wallet giveaway” to the first 300 paid customers through the admission gate on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1. All wallets include a “mystery betting voucher” ranging in value from $2 to $100, and at least one gift card, coupon, or voucher for additional surprise values. Gates open at 10 a.m., first race is 1 p.m.

3. Faire on the Square, three days of arts and crafts on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

4. Celebrate Territorial Days in Chino Valley Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31. This free event kicks off with a Sequins & Saddles BBQ dinner, dance and pie auction benefitting Horses with HEART from 5 to 9 p.m. at HwH, 2705 S. Highway 89. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

The all-day annual Territorial Days event begins at 6 a.m. Saturday with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast until 11 a.m., in the Chino Valley Senior Center Building at Memory Park. The 10K and 2-Mile Run/Walk is set for 7 a.m. starting at the park. The parade begins at 9:15 a.m. and is followed by free entry and rides for water slides, lawn games, and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ever-popular FFA Corn Dinner begins at 3 p.m. at Del Rio Elementary School, 1036 N. Rd. 1 West.

5. Famous in Denmark, an R&B, blues and classic funk music group, plays from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the outdoor Theater on the Green at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. Free event, free parking.

6. Water Lantern Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 10 p.m. at Watson Lake. Decorate a paper lantern with messages of hope, love, dreams or remembrances. A reusable LED candle lights the lantern as it floats on the lake. The event team collects the lanterns and cleans up after the event. Bring cash for food, blanket, warm clothing, camera, bug spray, camp chairs.

Parking is $5. Adult tickets are $35 until Aug 30; $40 day of the event, plus fees. Youth tickets, ages 8-14, are $12. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; Lantern Launch, 7 to 8:30 p.m.; event ends at 10 p.m.

7. Learn about “Climate Change and the Impacts on the Southwest” from Flagstaff Lead Meteorologist Darren McCollum. This free event takes place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite. McCollum will give a brief overview on climate-related impacts observed globally and nationally, and discuss what changes are being observed in the Southwest U.S./Arizona, as well as predicted changes for the rest of this century.

This presentation will shine the light on how climate change is a local issue, how to make personal changes and sacrifices to safeguard our community, and to mitigate the negative impact of climate change in the Southwest.

BONUS: Let’s Start Writing: Short Story free classes run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 23, in the second floor PC Lab of the Prescott Valley Public Library. Every week you will be adding to your story. This class is about generating ideas, meeting characters, peer editing, and helping each other become better writers. Registration is not needed, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.

