20-year PVPD officer retires

The Prescott Valley Town Council honored Sgt. Mike Williams at its Aug. 8 council meeting on his 20-year service to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD).

Williams started his law enforcement career in 1999 as a graduate of the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA) Class No. 7. Williams’ positions and assignments during his career include field training officer, master police officer, CIS detective, Family Violence Unit manager-coordinator, and sergeant.

Early on in his career, Williams recognized and saw the need for a highly-trained and dedicated specialized unit to handle the high frequency, dangerous and extremely volatile nature of domestic violence incidents in the community.

In 2008, as a result of his work on a federal Violence Against Women’s grant, the PVPD was awarded more than $100,000 through a STOP Violence Against Women Grant that enabled the department to start the first ever fully dedicated Family Violence Unit in Northern Arizona. Williams managed and coordinated this unit for the next several years until he was promoted.

In 2015, with six years of dedicated work in domestic violence cases, including bringing heightened awareness and education on the seriousness of domestic violence and how it affects everyone in our community, PVPD’s Family Violence Unit was awarded the Arizona 2015 Leadership Award for its service to domestic violence victims in the community.

“Achieving this prestigious award has been our unit’s highest honor and recognition to date,” Williams said.

He also enjoyed his 10-year span as the Domestic Violence instructor at NARTA. Williams collaborated with both the Yavapai County Coordinated Community Response Team and the Yavapai County Domestic Violence Danger and Lethality Case Review Board as mandated by the Arizona State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Williams dedicated his law enforcement career to his family – his mother, Carla, and father, Bill, brother, Tony, his children Logan, Kurtis, Margaret and Carly, niece, Katey, and nephews, Nick and Sean.

Without them, he said, his career would not have been possible. He also expressed his gratitude to the Town of Prescott Valley, its residents and his close friend, former Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Joe Capelli, with whom Williams worked for many years at NARTA.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.