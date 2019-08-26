OFFERS
To Your Good Health: Tactile hypersensitivity is aversion to scratchy clothes on skin

By Dr. Keith Roach
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 9:04 p.m.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old man with an arthritic back, urinary tract problems and, worst of all, highly sensitive skin! There are few items of clothing that I can tolerate. I turn tank top shirts inside out, preventing seams from irritating my skin. This has been a progressive problem since birth, worsening significantly over time. I’ve never heard of anyone having this problem. Is there any major research relevant to this problem? — E.A.

ANSWER: “Tactile hypersensitivity” simply means that people are more sensitive to touch. It is not uncommon, and it can be associated with sensory processing issues of other types. Tactile defensiveness is a closely related concept, but that includes other types of touching perceived as unpleasant. Caregivers of special-needs kids and adults see this frequently, especially among people on the autism spectrum. It also is frequently associated with anxiety, but it can happen to people with no identifiable conditions. It is frequent enough that there are clothing lines that have non-scratchy labels with carefully sewn seams and that are made of very soft and non-irritating fabrics. These are quite popular now for children, but not as easily found for adults. You also can purchase special tape to cover the seams.

I can’t put urinary tract problems together with your condition, but many people with arthritis often have bony protuberances right around where seams in clothing usually are, which may partially explain why the problem seems to be getting worse.

I found quite a few articles written on this, both for medical professionals as well as for the layman. Some of this comes from occupational therapy researchers, which is one place you might be able to find more about it or get additional help.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Are canned tuna or sardines a good source of fish oil? — C.V.F.

ANSWER: A fairly large amount of research has shown that people who eat at least two servings of fish daily are less likely to get heart disease. There is more to fish than omega-3 fatty acids, however; the most recent trials on omega-3 fatty acids have disappointed researchers who hoped to find a benefit to taking them.

For people who do like fish, I think that it is a healthy addition to a mostly plant-based diet. There isn’t a single perfect fish, but sardines generally are considered a very healthy option. They are small, so they do not have a lot of mercury; they are high in omega-3 (which I still think has benefit as part of food, not so much as a supplement); they are relatively inexpensive; and even when canned, they don’t have a huge amount of sodium.

There are many options for canned tuna. White tuna (albacore), a common variety, is relatively high in mercury, so limiting that to a serving every week or two is wise. Light tuna (skipjack) has much less mercury and is safe to eat every three or four days. Fresh tuna has the same issue with mercury. Children and pregnant women should be even more careful with mercury. The amount of omega-3 fatty acids in tuna ranges from modest to high.

Canned or wild salmon may be a better health option overall, as those are high in omega-3 and very low in mercury.

