Terminally ill teen gets special flight at ERAU

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Pilot Instuctor Tino Osahon treated a terminally ill Phoenix teenager with an affinity for an “adrenaline rush” to a special flight on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Osahon treated the 13-year-old boy, Caleb Smith, and his grandfather, Denzil Boyter of Mesa, to a 45-minute flight around the East Valley.

“It was a huge honor and a privilege,” Osahon said of providing such an excursion to the Mesa teen who family and friends said is embracing life despite the challenges of a degenerative, hereditary illness that now requires him to be in a wheelchair. Caleb’s mother, Margaret, died of the same disease last November. Caleb now lives with his grandparents Margaret and Denzil Boyter.

“I was extremely happy to have been selected to carry out such service to humanity in helping to realize the dream of someone within the larger community, and the school for fulfilling one of its key roles in serving the community as an institution,” Osahon said. “I’m always an advocate for following your dreams. What a joy in helping Caleb to fulfill his dream. And, a great joy for me to be able to put a huge smile on his face.

“It was a memorable experience!”