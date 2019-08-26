OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets

In this photo provided by David Cimetta, Melanie and Jim OâConnor paint each other's nude body while standing next to their bicycles before the start of the Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019. (David Cimetta via AP)

In this photo provided by David Cimetta, Melanie and Jim OâConnor paint each other's nude body while standing next to their bicycles before the start of the Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019. (David Cimetta via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA — Hundreds of bicyclists have been caught with their pants down — and their shirts and underwear off, too.

The cyclists gathered in a Philadelphia park on Saturday to disrobe before saddling up and setting off on the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.

About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, organizers say. Some riders wear their birthday suits while others flaunt their underwear or sport just a splash of body paint and glitter.

Melanie and James O’Connor, who painted each other’s nude body in multiple colors, were riding for the seventh time.

“We run around naked a lot,” he said.

The couple met at the 2012 ride and have been together since.

“I took a picture of him the moment we met, and seven years later we’re still naked,” she said.

The ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels, a major issue for Oren Roth-Eisenberg, who participates every year.

“I call it my Christmas, the happiest day of the year,” he said, while having a message advocating for less gas consumption painted on his torso by his wife. “It’s the intersection of the happiest day and the most important thing.”

The Philly Naked Bike Ride used to be held in September but was moved up to August because the nude and scantily clad participants complained about chilly weather.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Philly chilly in September, so nude bike ride set for August
Hundreds of fun-loving Philadelphia bicyclists ride nude
Hundreds of fun-loving Philadelphia bicyclists ride nude
Bikers in the buff ride through Philadelphia’s streets
Philly Naked Bike Ride to feature body-painting exhibition

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries