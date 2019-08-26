Prescott Valley PD to host opioid death investigation class Dec. 5-6
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 9:17 p.m.
The Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting an opioid death investigation class at the department’s headquarters, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., on Dec. 5 and 6. The class is open to the public, but involves a cost.
Titled, the Wicklander-Zulawski Seminar on Opioid Overdose Death Investigations, the class is a comprehensive two-day program on opioids, opioid deaths and the successful prosecution of overdose deaths as homicides.
For more information, visit w-z.com or call 800-222-7789.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
