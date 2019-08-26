OFFERS
Pet Focus: Peaches

Peaches

Peaches

Originally Published: August 26, 2019 9:58 p.m.

Beautiful Peaches had a rough beginning. She arrived in foster care at Catty Shack already pregnant. She then gave birth to four lovely kittens. Peaches is a lovable and sweet girl. She does like affection and a good lap to be on. She has adapted well with other cats. She has soft, silky and a spotted coat with almond shaped eyes.

Peaches can now be seen at Catty Shack during adoption hours Tuesday- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And also keep in mind that Catty Shack has dozens of kittens in foster care, some available now and soon.

