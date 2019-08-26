Pet Focus: Luna

Luna is a very loving 7 year old sweetie. he is a pretty black domestic shorthair. She was relinquished when her owner had to go into a longterm care facility. Luna loves attention and would do best being the only cat.

Luna is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. If you would like to learn more about her, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about her on UAF’s website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.