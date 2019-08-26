Pet Focus: Dusty

Dusty is a happy playful girl who will make a wonderful companion (look at that smile!). A year old female shepherd mix. She came to us as a stray from Kayenta where she had been found abandoned at a grocery store in the cold rain, shivering. Can be a little shy but loves people (will sit on your lap). Good on a leash, is a volunteer favorite. Dusty has all her shots and is spayed. She probably prefers small dogs in her household. Come meet her at AARF and spend time: call 928-925-7219.