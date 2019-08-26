Obituary Notice: Susan E. Marsh
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 9:44 p.m.
Susan E. Marsh, 62, of Chino Valley, Arizona, born Feb. 10, 1957, in Seymour, Indiana, died Aug. 19, 2019. Services provided by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road.
