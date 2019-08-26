OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NAZ Suns release 2019-2020 regular season schedule
NBA G League

A new court design for the Northern Arizona Suns was revealed in early August at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The Suns announced their 2019-2020 regular season schedule Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, opening their fourth season in Prescott Valley against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Nov. 9. (NAZ Suns/Courtesy)

A new court design for the Northern Arizona Suns was revealed in early August at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The Suns announced their 2019-2020 regular season schedule Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, opening their fourth season in Prescott Valley against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Nov. 9. (NAZ Suns/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 9:20 p.m.

Suns to play 3-straight home games to open season

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Northern Arizona Suns will open the 2019-2020 campaign with three-straight home games, including NBA G League defending champion Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 17, according to a team release Monday afternoon.

Document

2019-2020 Northern Arizona Suns Schedule

Download .JPG

It is the fourth straight year Northern Arizona has opened the regular season on their home floor in Prescott Valley.

The Suns, which finished last in the Western Conference a season ago with a 12-38 record, open their fourth season in Prescott Valley against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Nov. 9 at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Eleven of the Suns’ first 16 games are scheduled as home games in Prescott Valley, while 11 of their final 16 games will be on the road.

Last season, Northern Arizona ended the 2018-19 campaign with six-straight home games. The Suns never have more than three games in a row at home, or on the road this season.

After Agua Caliente on Nov. 9, the Suns host Texas (Nov. 13) and Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 17) before hitting the road to play Santa Cruz on Nov. 21. The Warriors finished second overall in the Western Conference with a 34-16 record a season ago.

NOTABLE GAMES

The Suns will host Iowa (Nov. 26) two days before Thanksgiving Day, but will play back-to-back road games at Sioux Falls right after (Nov. 29-30).

Northern Arizona is scheduled to host Santa Cruz (Dec. 15) and Salt Lake City (Dec. 17) before Christmas Day, and South Bay (Dec. 28) after.

The Suns will begin the toughest month of their schedule at Iowa on New Year’s Day as eight of the 13 games in January will be on the road.

In March, Northern Arizona will host Salt Lake City (March 11) and Oklahoma City (March 14) during spring break.

Finally, the Suns will play five of their last six games on the road, including two against former head coach Ty Ellis at Stockton (March 18, 20) and at Memphis (March 27, 28) to end the season.

The Suns have not made the G League playoffs in their four years of existence in Prescott Valley.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona is scheduled to host open tryouts Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAZ Suns announce Gatorade League Showcase schedule in Canada
NAZ Suns to face G League champ 3 times as club releases 2018-19 schedule
NAZ Suns lose season-high 4th straight, succumb to Agua Caliente
NAZ Suns to host open tryouts Sept. 8 in Prescott Valley
Agua Caliente outlasts NAZ Suns, 120-107

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries