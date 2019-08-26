Letter: We still need Electoral College

Editor:

In response to Larry Wonderling’s questions he posed on Aug. 6 in a letter to the editor, “Remarkably Accurate,” why do we still need the Electoral College? This allows all states to have their votes counted and doesn’t allow states with larger populations (i.e. California, New York, etc.) to overrule the wishes of all people simply by majority vote. As for how could people vote for a politician who has lied to the voters “thousands of times” and shown “outrageous cruelty” to refugees, you’d have to ask how President Obama got elected and re-elected? “If you like your health care...” and he started the policy of keeping children “in cages.”

Thomas McCarthy

Prescott