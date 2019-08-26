Letter: Science, prediction, truth

Editor:

Recently, my wife and I attended a lecture by Scott Kelly, an astronaut who lived 340 days aboard the Space Station. To assess potential aging effects of space travel, his telomeres were measured pre/post mission. Telomeres are terminal stretches of chromosomes that are important for cell division and shorten with age. All the experts consulted by NASA predicted that Captain Kelly’s telomeres would be shorter after the mission, primarily due to radiation exposure. Post-mission, the prediction was evaluated.

Before the lecture, I parked next to a car with two bumper stickers: “I believe science” and “climate sensitive voter.” I wondered what “I believe (climate) science” means. The earth is warming? Mankind is partially/primarily responsible? Catastrophe looms? That reminded me of the presidential candidates who assert that climate catastrophe is imminent. People who question them are called deniers – a derogatory label meant to intimidate and end debate. However, in my scientific work, I’ve found that challenging beliefs/theories is important for scientific progress. In fact, it is anti-scientific to seek to stifle opposing views.

Captain Kelly related with some amusement that his telomeres were actually 7% longer post-mission – the opposite of predictions. That illustrates the difference between prediction and truth. Both are in the realm of science, but prediction is not truth. In Captain Kelly’s case, there were no adverse consequences from the incorrect prediction. That’s not necessarily true for the actions proposed to combat climate change. For such a critical matter, we should be mindful of the difference between prediction and truth and encourage scientific debate, not stifle it.

John Acquavella, Ph.D.

Prescott