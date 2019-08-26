OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Science, prediction, truth

Originally Published: August 26, 2019 10:52 p.m.

Editor:

Recently, my wife and I attended a lecture by Scott Kelly, an astronaut who lived 340 days aboard the Space Station. To assess potential aging effects of space travel, his telomeres were measured pre/post mission. Telomeres are terminal stretches of chromosomes that are important for cell division and shorten with age. All the experts consulted by NASA predicted that Captain Kelly’s telomeres would be shorter after the mission, primarily due to radiation exposure. Post-mission, the prediction was evaluated.

Before the lecture, I parked next to a car with two bumper stickers: “I believe science” and “climate sensitive voter.” I wondered what “I believe (climate) science” means. The earth is warming? Mankind is partially/primarily responsible? Catastrophe looms? That reminded me of the presidential candidates who assert that climate catastrophe is imminent. People who question them are called deniers – a derogatory label meant to intimidate and end debate. However, in my scientific work, I’ve found that challenging beliefs/theories is important for scientific progress. In fact, it is anti-scientific to seek to stifle opposing views.

Captain Kelly related with some amusement that his telomeres were actually 7% longer post-mission – the opposite of predictions. That illustrates the difference between prediction and truth. Both are in the realm of science, but prediction is not truth. In Captain Kelly’s case, there were no adverse consequences from the incorrect prediction. That’s not necessarily true for the actions proposed to combat climate change. For such a critical matter, we should be mindful of the difference between prediction and truth and encourage scientific debate, not stifle it.

John Acquavella, Ph.D.

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Shuttle's crew knew the risks, yet still dared<BR>
Shuttle's crew knew the risks, yet still dared<BR>
Watch: Successful Soyuz launch sends 3 astronauts to ISS
'Good stuff,' Giffords says of shuttle launch
Letter: Climate change debate

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries