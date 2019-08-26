Historic enrollment numbers as Embry-Riddle greets new students

As classes commence on Monday, Aug. 26, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s residential campuses in Arizona and Florida welcomes their largest incoming classes and highest total enrollment numbers in the university’s history.

The Prescott campus expects 850 new students, a 23% increase over last year.

This will push total enrollment to almost 3,000 students, the highest number since the campus opened in 1978, said Jason Kadah, ERAU communications director in an Aug. 23 news release.

“Additionally, this incoming class has the highest academic profile ever with an average GPA of 3.74 and average SAT of 1260, as well as the largest female percentage ever at 28% of the student body,” Kadah said.

Prescott campus students come from 48 states and 62 countries; about 23% of the student population is from Arizona.

This is a number that has grown significantly over the past five years because of scholarships for high-achieving Arizona students and the campus’ new STEM Center and Planetarium, he added.

About 50 students graduating from high schools in the Quad-city area have enrolled for fall semester classes.

The campus offers a total of 24 undergraduate and three graduate degree programs.

“Our students are uniquely focused, driven, and inspired young people that will be the leaders in areas critical to our national, international, and economic security, as well as on the cutting edge of scientific achievement and exploration,” said Bryan Dougherty, Dean of Enrollment Management. “It is an elite peer group to be a part of as a student, and makes me confident and optimistic about our future if it is in the hands of these exceptional young people.”

About 40% of Prescott’s Embry-Riddle students are majoring in engineering; the aviation major is second at about 31%. Sixteen percent of students are enrolled in the nation’s first and only College of Security and Intelligence.

