ERAU athletes Caitlyn Aaron, Audrey Baldwin earn Cal Pac recognitions

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle’s Caitlyn Aaron (women’s soccer) and Audrey Baldwin (volleyball) were respectively named Cal Pac Defender of the Week and Cal Pac Setter of the Week for their outstanding performances throughout last week.

During first week of the season, Aaron recorded two clean sheets while saving a total of 17 shots in the Eagles’ 1-0 win over The Master’s University and in the 0-0 draw against Oregon Tech. With two more clean sheets under her belt, the senior goalkeeper bumped up her program-record total of shutouts to 25.

Baldwin was just as impressive during the Eagles’ own Embry-Riddle Invitational on Saturday. The senior setter averaged 11.2 assists per game during two victories over SAGU-American Indian University and Arizona Christian University. Baldwin also currently ranks 19th in the country in assists.

