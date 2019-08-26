ERAU athletes Caitlyn Aaron, Audrey Baldwin earn Cal Pac recognitions
College Athletics
PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle’s Caitlyn Aaron (women’s soccer) and Audrey Baldwin (volleyball) were respectively named Cal Pac Defender of the Week and Cal Pac Setter of the Week for their outstanding performances throughout last week.
During first week of the season, Aaron recorded two clean sheets while saving a total of 17 shots in the Eagles’ 1-0 win over The Master’s University and in the 0-0 draw against Oregon Tech. With two more clean sheets under her belt, the senior goalkeeper bumped up her program-record total of shutouts to 25.
Baldwin was just as impressive during the Eagles’ own Embry-Riddle Invitational on Saturday. The senior setter averaged 11.2 assists per game during two victories over SAGU-American Indian University and Arizona Christian University. Baldwin also currently ranks 19th in the country in assists.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
- Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
- Sheridan Fire update: Forest expands fire area closure
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: