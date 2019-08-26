OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 26
ERAU athletes Caitlyn Aaron, Audrey Baldwin earn Cal Pac recognitions
College Athletics

ERAU athletes Caitlyn Aaron (women’s soccer), left, and Audrey Baldwin (volleyball), right, each won a Cal Pac Player of the Week award for putting up an impressive performance during multiple games last week. (Jack Rinke/Couretsy)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 8:42 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Embry-Riddle’s Caitlyn Aaron (women’s soccer) and Audrey Baldwin (volleyball) were respectively named Cal Pac Defender of the Week and Cal Pac Setter of the Week for their outstanding performances throughout last week.

During first week of the season, Aaron recorded two clean sheets while saving a total of 17 shots in the Eagles’ 1-0 win over The Master’s University and in the 0-0 draw against Oregon Tech. With two more clean sheets under her belt, the senior goalkeeper bumped up her program-record total of shutouts to 25.

Baldwin was just as impressive during the Eagles’ own Embry-Riddle Invitational on Saturday. The senior setter averaged 11.2 assists per game during two victories over SAGU-American Indian University and Arizona Christian University. Baldwin also currently ranks 19th in the country in assists.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

