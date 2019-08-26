Efforts underway to ensure ‘complete and accurate’ count in upcoming Census 2020

State-shared revenues, the number of Arizona congressional seats and state legislative districts will all be on the line, based on the numbers from the upcoming U.S. Census.

With those crucial factors in mind, state and local officials have recently emphasized the importance of getting a complete count in Census 2020.

On Aug. 22, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the formation of the Arizona Complete Count Committee, a 23-member panel charged with ensuring that Arizona’s census count “is as complete and accurate as possible.”

Among the 23 members on Ducey’s list is Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who will serve as the rural outreach liaison. Other members include representatives of the Office of Tourism, the Secretary of State, the State Legislature, the Governor’s Office and the Department of Administration.

A news release from Ducey’s office notes that the committee is “comprised of key community leaders representing Arizona’s diverse and unique demography.”

“All Arizonans should be counted in the upcoming census,” Ducey stated in the news release. “The Arizona Complete Count Committee will help ensure we are reaching out to every neighborhood and community across the state — rural and urban — with a keen focus on historically undercounted populations.”

Local efforts are also underway to ensure a complete tally in the various Yavapai County communities.

During an Aug. 13 presentation, Prescott Community Development Director Bryn Stotler updated the Prescott City Council on the census steps to date.

Stotler told the council that a Yavapai County Complete Count Committee met in May, bringing together community development directors and others who will be involved in the census process. The committee “will guide the activities of our region through the 2020 decennial census,” Stotler said.

She explained that census numbers are regularly used in the creation of congressional districts, as well as districting at the state level.

In addition, the census numbers determine amounts of federal and state funding, along with the amount of state-shared revenues to communities. “Those currently amount to about $400 per citizen across our state per year,” Stotler said.

In the Prescott area, Stotler, said a special focus will be on counting residents of assisted-living facilities, as well as part-time residents who are counted in their primary place of residence. “We want to capture [the part-time-resident numbers] if they spend most of their time in Prescott,” she said.

The committee also will coordinate with the local nonprofit community to get an accurate count of the homeless population in the city, Stotler said.

For the first time in history, residents will be able to respond to the census online, and the Prescott Public Library will be on hand to aid in the online process. Stotler said the library will have the computer capabilities to allow residents to reply to the census through the online method.

The official census day is April 1, 2020, and Stotler said the Complete Count Committee will conduct a series of meetings over the next several months to continue to create strategies for a complete count.

“The goal after April 1 2020 is to complete that process and provide the count data to the president of the United States by Dec. 31, 2020,” Stotler said.

Advertising for the census is expected to begin in early 2020, followed by public response (online, phone or mail), according to information from Stotler’s presentation.

