OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Efforts underway to ensure ‘complete and accurate’ count in upcoming Census 2020

This Courier file photo shows a census worker on April 8, 2009. Local efforts are also underway to ensure a complete tally in the various Yavapai County communities. (Courier file photo)

This Courier file photo shows a census worker on April 8, 2009. Local efforts are also underway to ensure a complete tally in the various Yavapai County communities. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 9:35 p.m.

State-shared revenues, the number of Arizona congressional seats and state legislative districts will all be on the line, based on the numbers from the upcoming U.S. Census.

With those crucial factors in mind, state and local officials have recently emphasized the importance of getting a complete count in Census 2020.

On Aug. 22, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the formation of the Arizona Complete Count Committee, a 23-member panel charged with ensuring that Arizona’s census count “is as complete and accurate as possible.”

Among the 23 members on Ducey’s list is Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, who will serve as the rural outreach liaison. Other members include representatives of the Office of Tourism, the Secretary of State, the State Legislature, the Governor’s Office and the Department of Administration.

A news release from Ducey’s office notes that the committee is “comprised of key community leaders representing Arizona’s diverse and unique demography.”

“All Arizonans should be counted in the upcoming census,” Ducey stated in the news release. “The Arizona Complete Count Committee will help ensure we are reaching out to every neighborhood and community across the state — rural and urban — with a keen focus on historically undercounted populations.”

Local efforts are also underway to ensure a complete tally in the various Yavapai County communities.

During an Aug. 13 presentation, Prescott Community Development Director Bryn Stotler updated the Prescott City Council on the census steps to date.

Stotler told the council that a Yavapai County Complete Count Committee met in May, bringing together community development directors and others who will be involved in the census process. The committee “will guide the activities of our region through the 2020 decennial census,” Stotler said.

She explained that census numbers are regularly used in the creation of congressional districts, as well as districting at the state level.

In addition, the census numbers determine amounts of federal and state funding, along with the amount of state-shared revenues to communities. “Those currently amount to about $400 per citizen across our state per year,” Stotler said.

In the Prescott area, Stotler, said a special focus will be on counting residents of assisted-living facilities, as well as part-time residents who are counted in their primary place of residence. “We want to capture [the part-time-resident numbers] if they spend most of their time in Prescott,” she said.

The committee also will coordinate with the local nonprofit community to get an accurate count of the homeless population in the city, Stotler said.

For the first time in history, residents will be able to respond to the census online, and the Prescott Public Library will be on hand to aid in the online process. Stotler said the library will have the computer capabilities to allow residents to reply to the census through the online method.

The official census day is April 1, 2020, and Stotler said the Complete Count Committee will conduct a series of meetings over the next several months to continue to create strategies for a complete count.

“The goal after April 1 2020 is to complete that process and provide the count data to the president of the United States by Dec. 31, 2020,” Stotler said.

Advertising for the census is expected to begin in early 2020, followed by public response (online, phone or mail), according to information from Stotler’s presentation.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries