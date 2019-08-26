OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 27
Dyson’s defense helps D-backs hold off Giants
MLB

Arizona D-backs’ Eduardo Escobar, right, is congratulated by Josh Rojas after scoring on a wild pitch from San Francisco Giants’ Tyler Beede in the sixth inning of a game Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in San Francisco. (Ben Margot/AP)

Arizona D-backs’ Eduardo Escobar, right, is congratulated by Josh Rojas after scoring on a wild pitch from San Francisco Giants’ Tyler Beede in the sixth inning of a game Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in San Francisco. (Ben Margot/AP)

MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 11:08 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona outfielder Jarrod Dyson made a pair of stellar defensive plays in the sixth inning after Eduardo Escobar scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and the Diamondbacks held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 Monday night.

Adam Jones delivered his third pinch-hit homer this season. Wilmer Flores added three hits and an RBI to help the Diamondbacks to their sixth win in eight games against the Giants. Ketel Marte singled to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 20 games.

Alex Young (6-3) allowed two runs, one earned, in 5 1/3 innings and beat the Giants for the second time this year.

Dyson’s defense stood out on a night when two teams chasing an NL wild card combined for four errors.

The right fielder started the sixth with a leaping catch at the wall to take a hit away from Evan Longoria. After three consecutive hits made it 3-2, Dyson fielded Brandon Crawford’s single and threw a one-hop strike to catcher Carson Kelly, who tagged out Abiatal Avelino at the plate.

San Francisco loaded the bases with two outs later in the inning before Matt Andriese struck out Donovan Solano.

San Francisco scored a pair of unearned runs off Yoan López with two outs in the ninth before Archie Bradley struck out pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski for his eighth save.

Escobar gave the Diamondbacks the lead in the sixth after reaching on a two-out error by third baseman Longoria, who was playing behind second in a defensive shift. After going to third on Christian Walker’s single, Escobar scored when Tyler Beede (3-8) bounced a curveball past catcher Buster Posey. Flores followed with an RBI single.

Crawford had three hits and Longoria singled twice for San Francisco.

YOUNG ARMS

Young allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four. The lefty retired nine of 10 during one stretch and struck out Posey with runners at first and third to end the fifth. Young’s start was the 57th this season by an Arizona rookie pitcher, breaking the previous franchise record.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Johnny Cueto allowed two home runs in 4 1/3 innings of a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento. Cueto gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts. . Yastrzemski will continue to get treatment on his bruised left hand but avoided a trip to the injured list. He underwent X-rays that were negative after the rookie outfielder was pulled from Sunday’s win over Oakland.

UP NEXT

Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija (9-10, 3.44 ERA) is holding opponents to a .173 batting average over his last 10 starts. Mike Leake (9-10, 4.77 ERA) is 0-2 with an 8.02 ERA in four starts with the Diamondbacks since arriving from Seattle in a trade. He is 5-2 in 13 career games against San Francisco.

