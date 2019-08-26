OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 27
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Danish city puts Vikings at crossing signals

Director of Moesgaard Museum Mads Kähler Holst replaces the first of many pedestrian signals for Viking signals in Aarhus, Denmark, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. The red and green Viking inspired signs have been chosen to symbolise Aarhus's special Viking history. (Photo: Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Director of Moesgaard Museum Mads Kähler Holst replaces the first of many pedestrian signals for Viking signals in Aarhus, Denmark, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. The red and green Viking inspired signs have been chosen to symbolise Aarhus's special Viking history. (Photo: Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — It’s safe to cross when the green Viking is walking, but stop when the red one is standing. That’s the message to pedestrians in Aarhus as it unveils new crossing signals to celebrate the history of Denmark’s second largest city.

City council member Buenyamin Simsek, in charge of technical matters, on Monday unveiled the first of 17 traffic signals featuring Vikings holding axes and shields, but no horned helmets — there is no evidence that Viking helmets really did have horns.

The lights will form a circle around downtown Aarhus, which was founded by the Vikings in the 8th century and became a bustling harbor city.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Traffic signal change on Highway 69 set for Sept. 23
Column: To cross the road takes one brave chicken
Signal adjustments to improve PV traffic flow
Ballet to cure the Mexico City traffic blues
Signal changes aim at<BR>improving traffic flow

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries