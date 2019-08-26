Children get hands-on experiences at Zoolittles Program, Aug. 28
The Zoolittles Preschool Program is being held at the Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
This program is designed for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 to help develop their physical, emotional, and intellectual growth through exciting hands-on experiences that include working in the zoo’s organic garden and interacting with the animals. Group interaction in simulated and real environments will be promoted and encouraged with guided activities and free play time.
Each program is two hours. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Cost per class is $10 for members (per child with one accompanying adult) and $15 for non-members (per child with one accompanying adult). Discounts for multiple programs are always available.
For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
- Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
- Sheridan Fire update: Forest expands fire area closure
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: