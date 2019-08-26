AARP Arizona's free screening of Shaft in Prescott Valley, Aug. 28
AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free screening of Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson at Harkins Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 4 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
John Shaft, Jr. may be an FBI cyber security expert, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death, he needs an education that only his dad can provide. Absent throughout his childhood, the legendary John Shaft agrees to help his son navigate the heroin-infested underbelly of Harlem, N.Y. Besides, the locked and loaded Shaft has his own score to settle, both professinal and person.
Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall and Richard Roundtree, the original Shaft.
Please note that this film is Rated R for explicit language throughout, violence, sexual content, some drug material and brief nudity.
Tickets are free but registration is required. Call 1-844-418-2281 or visit aarp.info/shaftpv.
