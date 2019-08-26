OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 26
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AARP Arizona's free screening of Shaft in Prescott Valley, Aug. 28

(Warner Bros.)

(Warner Bros.)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 26, 2019 5:08 p.m.

SHAFT – Official Trailer [HD] by Warner Bros. Pictures

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free screening of Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson at Harkins Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 4 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

John Shaft, Jr. may be an FBI cyber security expert, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death, he needs an education that only his dad can provide. Absent throughout his childhood, the legendary John Shaft agrees to help his son navigate the heroin-infested underbelly of Harlem, N.Y. Besides, the locked and loaded Shaft has his own score to settle, both professinal and person.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall and Richard Roundtree, the original Shaft.

Please note that this film is Rated R for explicit language throughout, violence, sexual content, some drug material and brief nudity.

Tickets are free but registration is required. Call 1-844-418-2281 or visit aarp.info/shaftpv.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

AARP Arizona's free screening of POMS in Prescott Valley July 25
Movies at the Elks: Steel Magnolias, Aug. 28
Movies at the Elks: Tombstone, Aug. 7
Movies at the Elks: Pretty in Pink, Aug. 21

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries