Sky pull away late to beat Mercury 94-86
WNBA
Updated as of Sunday, August 25, 2019 8:50 PM
PHOENIX — Allie Quigley scored 24 points and passed 1,000 career made field goals to help the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-86 on Sunday.
Courtney Vandersloot added nine points, nine rebounds and 13 assists for the Sky (18-11), who have won three straight and are in the hunt for a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Chicago pulled away with an 8-0 run sparked by Stephanie Dolson's layup with 2 minutes left and capped at 92-82 on Vandersloot's pair of free throws with a minute to go.
Diamond DeShields had 18 points, Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Astou Ndour had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky.
Brittney Griner had a season-high 34 points for the Mercury (13-15). DeWanna Bonner added 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Diana Taurasi had 12 points in her return from a hamstring injury and a one-game suspension. In just her second game of the season, she made all eight of her free throws but struggled from the field with 2-of-13 shooting.
