Season Preview Capsule — Prescott Girls Golf
Prep Golf

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: August 25, 2019 11:30 p.m.

Prescott Girls Golf

Conference: Division II

Region: Section V

2018 in Review: Developmental league last 2 seasons.

Coach: Deb Fitzgerald (3rd season)

2019 Schedule:

Date Opponent Course Time

8/22 Mingus Verde Santa Fe GC, Cot. 3 p.m.

8/27 Kingman/Lee Williams Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.

8/28 Barry Goldwater/Peoria Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.

9/9 Saguaro Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.

9/11 Barry Gold./Shadow Mtn. Stone Creek GC, Phoenix 3 p.m.

9/16 Cactus/La Joya Comm. Coldwater GC 2:30 p.m.

9/23 La Joya Comm./Peoria Sun City CG 2 p.m.

9/24 Lake Havasu/Lee Wil./King. Cerbat Cliffs GC 2 p.m.

9/25 Bradshaw Mountain Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.

9/30 Shadow Mountain Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.

10/2 La Joya Comm. Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.

10/2 Notre Dame/Boulder Creek Boulder Creek H.S. 3 p.m.

10/3 Lee Williams/Bradshaw Mtn. Prescott Golf CC 3 p.m.

10/7 Cactus Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.

10/15 Mingus Verde Santa Fe GC, Cot. 3 p.m.

