Season Preview Capsule — Bradshaw Mountain Golf
Prep Golf
2019 Bradshaw Mountain Golf
Conference: Division II
Section: VII
2018 in Review: Boys — DNQ for state championship; Girls — DNQ for state championship
Coach: Dave Capka (13th season)
2019 Schedule:
Date Opponent Course Time
8/27 Mohave, Page, Mingus Mingus Union H.S. 2 p.m.
9/3 Lee Williams, Mingus* Bradshaw Mountain H.S 2 p.m.
9/10 Coconino, Lee Williams, Page Lake Powell National GC 2 p.m.
9/17 Page, Prescott Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 2 p.m.
9/24 Flagstaff, Mingus Mingus Union H.S. 3 p.m.
9/25 Page, Prescott Antelope Hills GC, Prescott 3 p.m.
10/1 Prescott, Mohave Acc. Mohave Acc. Learning Center 2 p.m.
10/8 Coconino, Prescott* Bradshaw Mountain H.S. 2 p.m.
10/15 Flagstaff, Page, Kingman Kingman H.S. 3 p.m.
*Hosted by Bradshaw Mountain
