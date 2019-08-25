Piacenza: Smoke on the horizon

You’ve probably noticed lately that the horizon behind Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain has been smudged with smoke, the visible evidence of still smoldering fires in the area. If you’re like me, when I see such a dramatic display, I quickly find out if it’s a controlled burn or a fire and how close it is.

Once I establish that my home and the general Prescott area is in no danger, my perspective on that menacing tower of smoke changes significantly. I may still cluck my tongue as I drive around town and catch a glimpse of the billowing indicator of ongoing destruction. Yet I’m able to accept its presence without anxiety because I’m reasonably confident it poses no immediate threat.

That’s beginning to become a familiar feeling to me. Events keep popping up that, while alarming, are seen at a considerable distance. Taking them one at a time, they don’t seem all that dangerous to me. Take the wealthy, influential man whose not-so-secret life of perversion went up in flames and suicide. It’s startling but it really doesn’t threaten me or my family personally. I feel free to tsk at it or ignore it.

True, it turns out several past and present political and financial leaders once traveled in the same social circles with him. And in some kind of odd coincidence the Federal prosecutor who let the perpetrator off the hook a decade or so ago winds up being appointed Secretary of Labor.

The fact that this same Secretary of Labor replaced the Fiduciary Rule is actually something that could affect me, and it begins to suggest a pattern. The rule required financial advisors to protect retirement assets by acting specifically in their clients’ best interests, not their own or their company’s. The new watered down version removes their legal liability, once again protecting wealthy, influential players.

I might not immediately break out in a sweat when I hear regulations limiting waste and methane leaks by oil and gas producers have been rolled back to 1970’s levels. When national parks and wildlands are reduced for the sake of oil and gas drilling, it’s easy to think, “Well, I’ve never been there and besides it’s in another state.”

But learning that developers will no longer be required to compensate for the impacts of their activities on public lands starts to feel like the wind is blowing in a definite direction. Public lands like national parks are not only being relinquished but can be damaged for profit’s sake without consequences.

Recently, it’s been proposed to reduce protections for “threatened” species (those approaching but not yet in imminent danger of extinction). We may not have any of those little disappearing frog species around here, but wildlife is one of the wonderful things about the Prescott area. Something truly precious would be lost if it were driven away because developers are free to do as they please.

Of course, nothing could be closer to all of us than the impending development in the Granite Dells, pitting ownership rights and profits against preserving nature and the public good.

Like a tricky wind, the culture around us has been subtly shifting for a while. Seemingly off in the distance, financial wealth has become the most important prerequisite to power. Greed, corruption and other darker motives are creeping closer, casting a shadow over the fragile beauty of nature and the intrinsic worth of ethical behavior. That’s one ugly plume of smoke on the horizon. If we’re smart, we’ll keep track of just how close it’s coming to our way of life.