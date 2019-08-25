OFFERS
Sun, Aug. 25
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Local Roundup: Roughriders nab 3-1 victory over Otero

Yavapai's Manuel Quiroz (22) gets congratulated on a goal against South Mountain on Aug. 22, 2019, in Prescott Valley. The Roughriders beat Otero 3-1 on Saturday, Aug. 24, to open the season 2-0-0. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: August 25, 2019 9:13 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Tucker Fenton, Loic Baures and Paul Fulop each scored a goal and the Yavapai College men’s soccer team went on to a 3-1 win over Otero on Saturday night.

Fenton scored in the 34th minute while Baures and Fulop scored in the second half for the Roughriders (2-0-0, 1-0-0 ACCAC), which outshot Otero 17-15.

Yavapai heads south to play Glendale Community College on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

EMBRY-RIDDLE 0, OREGON TECH. 0 (2OT)

PRESCOTT — The No. 10-ranked Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team struggled to get things going offensively and failed to put one in the back of the net, tying Oregon Tech. 0-0 on Saturday night.

The Eagles (1-0-1, 0-0-0 Cal Pac) and Oregon Tech. managed only 12 shots combined in 90 minutes of play.

Embry-Riddle heads to No. 14 Eastern Oregon on Friday, Aug. 30. Official start time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.

WESTMONT 2, EMBRY-RIDDLE 1

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After tying Master’s University 2-2 in double overtime to open the season, the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team was back in action 24 hours later, but came up short in a 2-1 loss Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 2-0 in the second half, Ethan Carlson took a good angle off a free kick by Sebastian Aguas and scored to put the Eagles on the board in the 73rd minute, but that would be all the club could muster offensively.

Embry-Riddle (0-1-1, 0-0-0 Cal Pac) continues its road trip to begin the season with a contest at Eastern Oregon on Friday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Arizona time.

EAGLES GOLF IN TOP 25

PRESCOTT — The NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll was released Friday, naming the Embry-Riddle women’s golf team No. 17 in the country.

The Eagles begin their season Sept. 11 at the Park University Fall Classic at the Bear Creek Golf Course in Chandler.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

