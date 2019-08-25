Local Roundup: Roughriders nab 3-1 victory over Otero

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Tucker Fenton, Loic Baures and Paul Fulop each scored a goal and the Yavapai College men’s soccer team went on to a 3-1 win over Otero on Saturday night.

Fenton scored in the 34th minute while Baures and Fulop scored in the second half for the Roughriders (2-0-0, 1-0-0 ACCAC), which outshot Otero 17-15.

Yavapai heads south to play Glendale Community College on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

EMBRY-RIDDLE 0, OREGON TECH. 0 (2OT)

PRESCOTT — The No. 10-ranked Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team struggled to get things going offensively and failed to put one in the back of the net, tying Oregon Tech. 0-0 on Saturday night.

The Eagles (1-0-1, 0-0-0 Cal Pac) and Oregon Tech. managed only 12 shots combined in 90 minutes of play.

Embry-Riddle heads to No. 14 Eastern Oregon on Friday, Aug. 30. Official start time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.

WESTMONT 2, EMBRY-RIDDLE 1

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After tying Master’s University 2-2 in double overtime to open the season, the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team was back in action 24 hours later, but came up short in a 2-1 loss Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 2-0 in the second half, Ethan Carlson took a good angle off a free kick by Sebastian Aguas and scored to put the Eagles on the board in the 73rd minute, but that would be all the club could muster offensively.

Embry-Riddle (0-1-1, 0-0-0 Cal Pac) continues its road trip to begin the season with a contest at Eastern Oregon on Friday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Arizona time.

EAGLES GOLF IN TOP 25

PRESCOTT — The NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll was released Friday, naming the Embry-Riddle women’s golf team No. 17 in the country.

The Eagles begin their season Sept. 11 at the Park University Fall Classic at the Bear Creek Golf Course in Chandler.

