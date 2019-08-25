Letter: Tag team
Editor:
My response to the latest letter from “retired clinical psychologist, Ph.D. Larry Wonderling” published on Tuesday, Aug. 6, is as follows: Thank God he is not running this country. His views and opinions of the election process in no way reflect those spelled out in our constitution.
As for Patrick Leyden, whose letter was published the day before Wonderling’s … Interesting he invokes the name of God in his comments because his beloved liberals have successfully stricken it from judicial proceedings, the Pledge of Allegiance, our schools, and more. It makes me wonder which side of his mouth he speaks from this time.
In conclusion, how wonderful that the Courier chose to subject us readers to our local Liberal Tag Team on consecutive days. Keep up the good work. Entertainment at its finest!
Richard L. Marsik
Dewey
